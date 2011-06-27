Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2012 370Z
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,580
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,580
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Sport Packageyes
Aerodynamics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,580
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,580
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Rear View Mirror Back-Up Camerayes
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
Carpeted Trunk Matyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,580
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Front head room38.2 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Painted Splash Guards (4 Piece Body-Colored Set)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3283 lbs.
Gross weight3968 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length167.2 in.
Height51.8 in.
EPA interior volume58.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Solid Red
  • Black Cherry
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Black
  • Monterey Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,580
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,580
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,580
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
