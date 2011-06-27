Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|361.0/494.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Torque
|270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|332 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Sport Package
|yes
|Aerodynamics Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|remote trunk release
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Rear View Mirror Back-Up Camera
|yes
|Illuminated Kick Plate
|yes
|Carpeted Trunk Mat
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Painted Splash Guards (4 Piece Body-Colored Set)
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Front track
|61.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|6.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3283 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3968 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|Length
|167.2 in.
|Height
|51.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|58.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|Rear track
|62.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|245/45R W tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,580
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
