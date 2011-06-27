Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews
370z - finally...bucket list item checked off!!
I've wanted a Z car since I was a kid - seeing the 300zs and the progression to this car draws me closer - the lineage is strong and makes the car special in a way only car guys (car people??) would appreciate. I am tired of seeing reviews calling the car rough or loud or whatever...I'm not really sure what folks expect when they make a choice to buy a car like this. Yes, the car is rough and tumble. The shifter vibrates. The clutch is heavy and abrupt. The engine is coarse and loud....and I love it. This is one of the last true machines that makes you feel connected to the car. It is very mechanical and industrial feeling rather than overly finessed and neutered. It rewards you when you spank it right but can absolutely make you look like a high school kid if you don't focus on your around town shifts. Taking it through the winding wooded roads of connecticut is where this car becomes downright amazing. Hearing the exhaust ricochet through the woods, feeling the car build momentum and feeling the extremely rigid chassis in corners is just a drivers dream situation. And this is what the forum pundits just don't get - there are faster cars, cars that are more comfortable or practical, both, etc but I can't think of another car id rather whip through twisty roads just for the hell of it. This is a built for purpose and BALANCED sports car, not a modified econ-box that brings an heirloom quality to it that is rare in these times. One knock against the car is head room. I am a relatively tall guy (6' and 250lbs) that would prob be given big guy status but not quite big and tall status. Anyhow, my hair brushes against the headliner sometimes and it is a reminder that there is just an 1/8 inch of steel between my head and pavement in the event of a rollover...obviously, I bought the car anyways. Long story short. This is a car for those passionate about cars and driving. If you value comfort or luxury features over sportiness then there are likely better and cheaper cars for you. But if you are a petrol head with apassion for automobiles you will absolutely not be let down - if anything, you will be further amazed by the car with each day. I highly recommend this car with manual because I frankly don't see the point of buying this with an auto no matter how good the auto is (I have a g37x so I know the auto is good) For me, this is truly a bucket list item realized. Thanks to the wife for authorizing what is otherwise an irresponsible purchase....or is it?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love the Z
Had the Z about 5k miles so far, it is just about perfect in every way! The headlights light up everything, the interior truly makes you feel special and not regret one penny you spent on the car! I got the only manual on the lot at the time and it really is everything i hoped it would be, ample torque to pass ppl on the highway without a downshift and when you do downshift its intoxicating! Although some see the rough engine noise as a downfall i feel it's just one more thing that shows this is a raw sports car! It sounds coarse because of the variable cam profiles it uses at different rpm's.
Great sportscar value
I've had this car about 10 days now. It is fast, comfortable and handles well. I have owned a Corvette, several Porsches and several BMWs. In many ways, this car is their equal, especially when you factor in the cost of the car. Where else can you get this kind of performance for $38K? This is not to say I do not plan to own more Corvettes, Porsches and BMWs in the future. However, this is a car I predict I will look back on and be happy I owned it.
Wow
The first word I said when I pulled into my drive way and got out of my brand new 2012 370z was wow!I have had it for a week now,I am most impressed with all aspects except the road /cabin noise.maybe some dynamat in the near future.the navigation system is money well spent.ample power,(I have a hayabusa,I know.)sound system,8 speakers,is excellent.I had my eye on the camaro ss and it would have been cheaper,but it. Can't compare to the 370z.(I still like the camaro).9.5 out of 10.the word I keep hearing about my 370z is sexy.reminds me of a porshe.I really like this car.
STAY AWAY!!!
All I can say is do not buy a Nissan! At 7k miles my car suffered complete engine failure. Blown head gasket, engine coolant in the combustion chamber. How did Nissan react? They replaced the head gasket and not the motor. Well now 5k miles later the engine is starting to act up again. This goes with all the other problems the car has had. The AC has failed, the tpms system malfunctions. The manual tranny sounds horrible. All this at under 10k miles. Stay away!
Sponsored cars related to the 370Z
Related Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner