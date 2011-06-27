Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Convertible Consumer Reviews

ZeeYou later. RenoRedRaider , 04/22/2016 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Wow. Quick, quick, quick. Did I say this thing is quick yet? Naturally, you know almost immediately if a 370z is something you want after seeing it for the first time. Having owned Z cars in the past, along with other high-end drop tops, I had no hesitation getting this car. If you've owned one before of an earlier model, you know what you're in for. Aside from being designed for people who are less than 6-feet tall, I still drive somewhat comfortably even though I'm 6-foot, 1-inch tall. Sure, there are some rear quarter visibility challenges, but all Z divers have come to depend on their mirrors. It's a joy to drive, because it's responsive. Quick, fast, agile, and full of great technology. Would I own another one if this "went away"? Heck yes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It Has a Poor Convertible Top Design!! artistickindaguy@yahoo.com , 09/04/2016 Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased a 370z roadster with touring & sport pkg...it was purchased as demo with under 5000 miles and came with new car warranty... after two years I had to have the electrical wiring harness patched at the short and again during the third year..the first repair was $ 1,095 and the second time $995! The wiring harness shorts out from crimping every time the top opens and closes at the folding points!! In addition to that poor design , my top was being chewed from the inside out..being pinched from the folding arms that open and close..resulting in two frayed small holes on each side behind the seats...that truly pissed me off!! So, I added heavy denim with fabric glue inside the top to extend the wearing time until I could get answers from NISSAN ...but they blew me off! After visiting numerous blogs and many other reports of similar issues...and complaints, I kicked myself for not researching the car to see if it had problems. Well..FYI after the 36000 manufactures bumper to bumper warranty expires..its not covered!! If I had noticed it during that time they said it would of been covered. I had a extended warranty and it doesn't cover rag tops!! I will never buy another 370z convertible roadster again...after experiencing this!! Oh..and one more thing the top is $4000 to replace and wiring harness is $1800 and that didn't include labor...so I traded it...I drive a WRX sti and love it!! I actually think its much faster! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice little roadster TKOSR , 09/25/2017 Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 2012 Nissan 370Z is a very nice little roadster. Great acceleration with smooth shifting (Automatic with optional shift paddles). This car holds the road extremely well and is a pleasure to drive especially on rural/urban roads. With the top down on the highway, it is a little noisy but you would expect that to happen. Performance Report Abuse

Love the Convertible. Dislike the Manufacturer Ranch Dude , 06/17/2016 Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful LOVE this car. Purchased used with 7,000 miles and remainder of the warranty. The car seems well-built, is a blast to drive, and I live in NorCal so the top is down nearly every day, even in cold weather (great seat heat/ventilation). Comfortable seats but I'm under 6'. Controls are so easy to use. It has knobs! Don't even need to take my eyes off the wheel to manage climate or stereo. The way the vents are routed means that unless the a/c is on, there will always be hot air blowing through the vents. But the a/c is dang cold. It's noisy, but replacing the OEM tires helped a lot. Plenty of cargo space for two adults for a long weekend. The big concern is only on the manual transmission version: repeated failure of the Concentric Slave Cylinder. It's a badly designed part, and will always fail. Nissan's replacement process under warranty is a pain and caused me to be stranded an additional time. The part has not been redesigned so as I approach the end of warranty I have to wonder if I'll keep it. The tranny has to be dropped to replace the part, ($$$!) and there is a better-built after-market solution. Check the Z and Infinity G owners forums for more detail. But even with that, this car makes me smile: Every. Single. Day. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse