Used 2011 Nissan 370Z Convertible Consumer Reviews
Worth a 40+ year wait!
I was too young to afford the original 240Z when it was first offered and just never found myself in a position to justify the cost of one through the years. When I spotted a used one on a website with less than 2000 miles I knew I had to at least check it out. I am glad I did! 1708 miles on the odometer and 6 years old, I knew I had to have it. Many have complained about it's lack of technology, road noise, whining engine at or near the red line and rough ride, and while I can see the reasoning, this is a sports car, not a luxury car. Yes, the ride can be brutal when the tires are cold and the road is rough, there is no USB port or music streaming via Bluetooth, the wind noise with the top up is significant compared to my MB CLK 320 but with the top down there is less turbulence than the CLK. The power of the V6 is impressive but does come with a penalty on the economy side, but hey, it is a sports car! The handling is precise as are the brakes, this car begs you to drive it into corners and power your way out. The Porsche Boxster has better materials in the interior, but that comes at the higher cost both in purchase price and the cost to maintain without offering any better performance or in my opinion styling. If it was a daily driver, I would be more critical of the short comings, but as a "midlife crisis, weekend toy", it fits the bill perfectly at a price to operate and drive that most everyone can afford.
