Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2010 370Z
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,380
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Sport Packageyes
Aerodynamics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
240 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alcantara trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
Carpeted Trunk Matyes
Hard Drive-Based Navigation Systemyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Exterior Options
Painted Splash Guards (4 Piece Body-Colored Set)yes
Black Cherry Paintyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3314 lbs.
Gross weight3968 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length167.2 in.
Height51.8 in.
EPA interior volume58.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Solid Red
  • Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Black Cherry
  • Pearl White
  • Monterey Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Persimmon, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P245/45R W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
