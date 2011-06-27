Used 2010 Nissan 370Z NISMO Consumer Reviews

2010 Nismo Z. Exceptional build quality, extremely rigid chassis, feels like it will grip onto a corner forever. Make sure to check your front springs after delivery! Z's are being sold with spring spacers still installed (helps keep the bumper off the groud during shipment). Road noise is no issue for me, wish the exhaust and engine note were a bit more noticeable.

Z , 04/27/2010

This is my 3rd Z and the BEST one. I had a 1991 and a 1994 300z but this is a awesome improvement. I look forward to driving it everyday. It is very fast and very good looking car. Handles well and it can move when you want to. I highly recomended it!