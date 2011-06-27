Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews
The early Z spirit lives on in the 370z.
Typical sports car issues such as some road noise (but not unbearable).Blind spots,small cargo area.Handles great,sexy looks,excellent performance,very reliable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
TOO MANY issues... cant be fast if its broke.
I bought a 2010 with every option-touring sport nav auto. On paper its a great value, fast car, and everyday friendly. NOT in reality. Entire fuel system is not designed properly. 4 times in the shop now and keeps running out of gas while showing 1/4 left. Hard right turns cause the pump to starve and the car stalls. Tires are junk, they are poor in rain and only last 10k miles. Hankook ventus is a much better tire, rear should be up to 285 for better handling. In TX, my oil temps are routinely above 240 f. Theres a rattle in the exhaust that reduces gas mileage by 12 percent and they still havent fixed it. After talking to Nissan NA, they told me "Too bad..." Also, paint is soft.
So much fun
This is my second Z, my first one was a 350z Roadster. Let me say that the improvements in the 370z are amazing and is even more fun to drive.
Impossible to drive smoothly
Love the design; don't understand why the manual transmission can't be shifted more smoothly; and why missing a couple hundred revs causes a cacophony of drive line clamors. Traded a Z 4 for this; didn't want to pay the $20M premium for the new Z4; but the BMW manual was quiet and forgiving if rev match wasn't perfect. Driving manuals for 55 years; never had one so difficult to master.
Get the sports pkg...
-Try the sports pkg and then the base. You will notice the difference. The sports hugs the road adding better suspension and sports tires and rims. - This car will get the "you drive a beautiful car" from the girls. - This car will cause cops to slow down or pull to the side as soon as they see you...turning on every bell and whistle to give them a reason to give you a ticket. - Dont buy this car if you are going to be looking at the mpg gauge.
Sponsored cars related to the 370Z
Related Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner