Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Convertible Consumer Reviews
Performance, Style and Value
The 370Z roadster has an incredible combination of performance style and value. A great road car, the roadster (convertible) version of the 370Z w/o the sport package is relatively smooth and much quieter than the coupe. The standard 18 inch wheels are also quieter than the 19" rays. The car handles securely and the interior room is large for a 2 seater. The driving position is as comfortable as most sedans.
Luv my Z
I love the Z roadster. Fun to drive, A real head turner. I added a cold air intake and acceleration and fuel mileage have improved but the engine/exhaust sound are still only so-so. I'd recommend this car to anyone who enjoys driving.
Seats only the japanese could love
The sport seats on this car are impossible for my 6'3" 200lb frame. Why i didn't get that at test drive ? I don't know but this is THE most uncomfortable car ever. Then the clutch and stick require too much effort and are notchy. The top has a permanent indent that the dealer says is supposed to be there. There is no leg room either. I had a BMW z-4 before that was perfect. The new ones are 20k more than this car and so I was swayed. What a mistake!
370Z Roadster 7 Speed Auto
I traded my '06 350z roadster on this '10 370z roadster. I loved the 350. But this 370 is fabulous. Taking all the other reviews into account, throwing out the 6,3" guy who is not happy w/ the room, not a surprise, I agree w/ all the good words. My wife and I love the car! The only complaint is the way too quiet and innocuous exhaust note. The same was said wrt the 350. Didn't the designers read any reviews at all? Not smart. As for road noise, I don't find it all that bad even w/ the 19" wheels etc. Of course mine is the convertible, not the coupe which I can understand would be a lot noisier for sure.
Keeping Fingers Crossed
This is my first Z since high school. Traded in my S Class Mercedes. Love the fun of it and hopefully will continue to adjust to the road noise and sports car ride. That being said, like others backing up and changing lanes is an adventure. All the controls are at your fingertips and very comfortable seats. My husband is 6 ft. 5 in. so not for him but it's mine anyway.
