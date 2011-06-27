Used 2009 Nissan 370Z NISMO Consumer Reviews
2009 Nismo
Stephen Hare, 03/23/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful
I have had this car on the track and it also is my daily commuter car. I just love it. Everything they say about the car is true - road noise loud, very stiff, kidney shaker, stripped down, etc..... and it is exactly as advertised. If you want a track car that looks great and fun to drive then this car is for you. If you want seat warmers, GPS, BOSE system, all the creature comforts - stick with the regular 370Z with the sports package. Just my 2 cents worth.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 370Z
Related Used 2009 Nissan 370Z NISMO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner