Used 2009 Nissan 370Z NISMO Consumer Reviews

Stephen Hare , 03/23/2010

I have had this car on the track and it also is my daily commuter car. I just love it. Everything they say about the car is true - road noise loud, very stiff, kidney shaker, stripped down, etc..... and it is exactly as advertised. If you want a track car that looks great and fun to drive then this car is for you. If you want seat warmers, GPS, BOSE system, all the creature comforts - stick with the regular 370Z with the sports package. Just my 2 cents worth.