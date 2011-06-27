  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2009 Nissan 370Z
  5. Used 2009 Nissan 370Z NISMO
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Nissan 370Z NISMO Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 370Z
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 370ZES for sale
List Price Estimate
$9,440 - $15,448
Used 370Z for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2009 Nismo

Stephen Hare, 03/23/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have had this car on the track and it also is my daily commuter car. I just love it. Everything they say about the car is true - road noise loud, very stiff, kidney shaker, stripped down, etc..... and it is exactly as advertised. If you want a track car that looks great and fun to drive then this car is for you. If you want seat warmers, GPS, BOSE system, all the creature comforts - stick with the regular 370Z with the sports package. Just my 2 cents worth.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 370ZES for sale

Related Used 2009 Nissan 370Z NISMO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles