Used 2008 Nissan 350Z NISMO Consumer Reviews

I LOVE MY NISMO NISMO 1441 , 09/13/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful If I had to give up my wife of 20 years or NISMO.....oh that'd be tough...That end of the day experience of crawling in the cockpit and ZZZZ'ing up that engine is like therapy. I wanted an 08 before the styling changed...beautiful curves, not a bad angle to the car. Walked in to a dealer on V-day 09 ready to check out the 09s, not really in the market and there was 08 1441 sitting on the floor with $26,500 on the windshield. Are you serious???? Pack it up....and drove it off the showroom floor. My wife looked at it and said, that's all bad, hence my plates "ALL BAD."

2008 Nismo Boz , 01/16/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Best handling car period with traction control on or off. I love this car. Makes me smile with every drive. Super tight and well built. I have owned many Porsches and BMWs. The only thing that handles better is a M3 or GT3 and the Corvette Z06. The Nismo could have a bit more power as the 306hp V6 is a bit short in torque and pull. That said, for $30-35K this is the one in my garage.

Nismo Tracked Tony , 05/15/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I thought the pricing was about right on my new Nismo, until i got it on the track. What a deal for this car. The car handled very well at full steam even being heavy. The new handling package on the Nismo was fantastic. I have raced professional and know the difference between a car that handles and a car that does not. If they could add another say 75-100 hp it would be perfect. I recommend this car as a true value in a market full of over priced sports cars.

from '07 Roadster to '08 Nismo geoszzz , 04/26/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was given the chance to 'trade-down' from my '07 350Z Roadster Touring (equipped) for a new '08 Nismo "even"///What a difference in handling, speed and fun..it is everthing my old '75 280Z had accentuated to the highest level and then some..The Nismo is for driving and I'm sure would be fun to punish at a track; however, I just like driving it 0-60 (or so) and enjoying the car's superb cornering and acceleration capabilities...I agree with the review about the stereo being poor; but when I put my I-pod adapter in, the stereo was much better..as the speakers 'break-in' the sound improves too...meanwhile I'm just smiling and driving this car more 'happily' than the convertible!