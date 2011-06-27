Used 2008 Nissan 350Z Coupe Consumer Reviews

First Z car, not first fun car MJB , 07/16/2015 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Very low center of gravity, wide footprint. I'm switching the audio, suspension and wheels/tires to improve the driver experience and overall handling. I think the car is well balanced for the price, but a few thousand dollars in the right areas and you have a very competitive handling car with a good driver experience inside. The motor is a thing of beauty. Stock sound and power is plenty to get up to high speeds - 90-130+, although I believe the suspension and wheels need to be upgraded to fully realize the VQ35HR's potential. The exterior styling is timeless and I really like the hood on the HR (07/08) models. HID projectors are a classy touch that provide excellent visibility. I love this car. It is a visceral machine with an unmistakable racing DNA. This car wants to be thrown into corners, drifted through wide curves, and pull out of corners. Just a great experience overall. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Absolutely awesome sports car Ryan , 03/09/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My last 3 cars have been sports cars, (Mustang GT, Subaru WRX, 350Z) and this trumps them all This car pulls beautifully, runs great, is super reliable, amazing performance. Just love it. I recommend it highly Report Abuse

So far, so good... NerveBag , 12/31/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had my 2008 Enthusiast Z for a couple of weeks now. So far, I love it! Can't say much about reliability yet, of course, but everything else is good. PROS: F-U-N! It is a blast to drive this car. The engine sounds great, too. You get a 300hp, road-hugging sports car for $30k. Best deal out there. And it turns heads. :-) Plenty of headroom (and I'm 6'4") CONS: Clutch is WAY too long. There's, like, 4-6 inches of play before it engages. You can hear every speck of dirt hit the rear wheel wells. Kinda annoying. Wheel doesn't telescope, which would've made a HUGE difference in leg room for me. Stereo's kinda lame. The fun of driving this car easily makes up for any minor nits! Recommend! Report Abuse

Outstanding! RTLBT , 11/07/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought used 1 owner only 7858 mi! Has all warranties. What a car! Had a 280z, no comparison, but I loved it. No nit-pick's (like telescoping steering wheel). Have had several sport cars, this one is it! So easy to drive, do not get tired after 3 hrs, like my Chevy, must be the seats. Mileage is great for this h. P., 21-24 mpg like book says, but did get 26 mpg at 75 mph. Love to clean it and feel fine lines of car, I know, I'm a nut case. Report Abuse