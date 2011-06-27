Used 2008 Nissan 350Z Convertible Consumer Reviews

Last 350ZR is the best bigp , 08/24/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my first Z and I'm pleased to say that everything about the Z legend is true. The newest VQ35HR engine has legendary horsepower and torque, mated with the 5sp Automatic for legendary reliability, the sound of the exhaust is addictive, the design is an instant classic. Very respectable MPG for a little monster car like this. And cool tuned suspension/ride for the balance between road handling and comfort. Everything I was hoping for and a lot more. Report Abuse

Pure sports car Steve , 03/23/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought a Touring Roadster about two months ago. Here are the pros: powerful, handles great, roomy for a two seater (interior and trunk), great manual transmission, decent bose stereo, easy top operation, nice stock rims. Cons: poor gas mileage, no telescoping steering wheel, road noise, strange rattle over bumps, poor visibility. All things considered, its a great car. The fun factor far makes up for any imperfections. It feels like a true sports car. It has this "brute power" kind of feeling. Its a little heavy for such a little car, but I like that, it makes the car feel solid and planted to the road. I think for the money, it is a great value. I would highly recommend this car.