  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 350Z
  4. Used 2007 Nissan 350Z
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Nissan 350Z Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2007 350Z
More about the 2007 350Z
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,900
See 350Z Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower306 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,900
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,900
4 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Front track60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3600 lbs.
Gross weight4133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length169.8 in.
Height52.1 in.
EPA interior volume55.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Silver Alloy Metallic
  • San Marino Blue Pearl
  • Pikes Peak White Pearl
  • Carbon Silver Metallic
  • Solar Orange Pearl
  • Redline
  • Daytona Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Frost, leather
  • Burnt Orange, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/45R18 96W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 350Z Inventory

Related Used 2007 Nissan 350Z Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles