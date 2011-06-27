Used 2007 Nissan 350Z NISMO Consumer Reviews

NISMO Z , 01/30/2009

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I read the professional reviews by Edmunds and was a little concerned where they stated the car was not a daily driver, etc. I loved the styling much better in person than pictures. The body and added performance bits were for me though. I have been driving the car for a year now (and in the winter with winter tires and different rims) all I have to say is that this is definitely a daily driver car and I live in NE Ohio. The Sport suspension and killer looks never fail to impress. Added the NISMO intake kit and wow what a sound. As good a ride as any performance car. Go figure... It all depends what you like. I have driven 14K miles in this car.