  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 350Z
  4. Used 2007 Nissan 350Z
  5. Used 2007 Nissan 350Z NISMO
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Nissan 350Z NISMO Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 350Z
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 350ZES for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,557 - $13,195
Used 350Z for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

NISMO Z Best Performance Value

NISMO Z, 01/30/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I read the professional reviews by Edmunds and was a little concerned where they stated the car was not a daily driver, etc. I loved the styling much better in person than pictures. The body and added performance bits were for me though. I have been driving the car for a year now (and in the winter with winter tires and different rims) all I have to say is that this is definitely a daily driver car and I live in NE Ohio. The Sport suspension and killer looks never fail to impress. Added the NISMO intake kit and wow what a sound. As good a ride as any performance car. Go figure... It all depends what you like. I have driven 14K miles in this car.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 350ZES for sale

Related Used 2007 Nissan 350Z NISMO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles