Used 2007 Nissan 350Z Coupe Consumer Reviews
Simply awesome
Had this beautiful pearl black since October of last year, and every minute is a thrill and half. I am almost saddened when I have to turn off the engine, because the power, handling, and performance is simply breath taking. when you get a hold of the 306 ponies, you are gone. It is worth every penny compared to those high end sports car. I love the compliments and everything this beast has to offer, almost traded my wife for it, I love it so much. (Kidding).
The Real Deal
Waited 37 years since I laid eyes on the 1st Z back in 1970. Owned a 280 and 300, but this is the car of my dreams. Owned almost a year, 8K miles. It has exceeded all my expectations. Few cars outrun it, no cars outclass it. Best described by one car editor as "painfully beautiful". A literal work of art from any angle. Nissan did this right, with a ground-up redesign keeping true to the true spirit of this legendary car. Tame enough for daily commutes, but it turns into a different car when the tach hits 4K. The interior is a cockpit. The power and steering effortless. My hearts skips faster every time I see it.
LOVE/HATE
Bought car as B-day present for self. Was great. super fast. The Sync Rev is awesome. You can basically drive it as if it's a manual w/o the clutch. Burning out is easy, won every race I had with it but 1. The only problem was axle broke on me after 2 months while swerving to not hit something (freak accident) Still love this car. The 370 is better in some ways, not all. I would most def recommend this car. If you get this car get the NISMO. It looks better. Love this car though. you can get one for a good deal ina lot of places now really cheap because of 370Z. My car was white with limo tint w/ 18" chrome also with orange interior.
350-z
This car blows me away. I've had it up to 160 twice and haven't got the guts to shift into 6th yet. The acceleration is awesome. The cornering is impressive. Drove it from Shreveport LA. to Miami FL. on vacation. I am 55 yrs old and bad back but the ride was superior. No aches or pains from driving. Had a 1969 Chevelle SS 369 stock 325 hp and it would have been no match for the Z. Best car I've ever owned! Running through those six speeds will take your breath away! On the highway it grabs onto the road as it glides effortlessly through the air. The quality of the ride is not reflected in the price. The only thing that would impress me more would be more horse power.
RWD ... iSlide
This is a very great car to drive. My car is the base model 350z coupe. Has less "features" than the other models. Doesn't have the stereo unit controls on the steering wheel. Steering wheel seems a bit less sporty than what you get out of most other sports cars. The power is great, and sounds great especially with dual intakes! Definitely a head turner and I'm always getting props. Base Model comes without Traction Control System and the Limited Slip Differential. Meaning, you have to be VERY careful when taking turns and gassing it. You can easily lose control. Which is a reason why professional drifters prefer this model because you can slide everywhere. Donuts are easy. Very fun car.
