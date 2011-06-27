Used 2006 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,350
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,350
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,350
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Front track60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3346 lbs.
Gross weight3919 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length169.8 in.
Height52.1 in.
EPA interior volume57.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Redline
  • Daytona Blue Metallic
  • Pikes Peak White Pearl
  • Le Mans Sunset Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Interlagos Fire Metallic
  • Silver Alloy Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carbon, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,350
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P245/45R W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
