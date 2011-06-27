Used 2006 Nissan 350Z Coupe Consumer Reviews
Nissan finally made something right
The Nissan 350z. What a beautiful car. I used to own a 1996 300zx. That was a pure driving pleasure. The 2006 350z takes after that exact vehicle. This car handles great, is fun to drive and gets pretty decent gas mileage with my heavy foot. I am always pulling between 370-390 each tank of gas, and thats city driving! Vehicle has power to spare in every gear, virtually no lag what so ever! You hit the gas and you're gone. Awesome vehicle, good job Nissan. All this coming from a die hard Toyota man. About time they bring that Supra back huh? Anyways for 30k, you can't beat this vehicle..
No Longer Needed a Truck
Great fun to drive! The car has super handling and accelerates better than expected. I use it as a daily driver to commute about 15 miles to work each way... never looked so forward to driving to work and going home before.
It really makes driving fun again
I previously owned a 2004 Nissan Maxima, which I thought was a pretty competitive performer on the road, but the 350Z is in a whole other league. It even makes routine trips to the store and commuting to work fun.
Dream Come True
In a word, fun. The "Z" is all sport car and doesn't make any apologies. It is quick, has high handling limits and a great exhaust note. It rides firm not harsh, stiff frame, very positive steering and easily modulated brakes. The power available does require a bit of discipline but you can get to the limits very quickly. If you are looking for a plush touring car you had best look somewhere else as this car demands your attention, but rewards your attention with great performance, fun. I always look forward to getting in and going. Want a ride?
Not your Daddy's Sports Car
Bought this car New Years Eve (yes,the dealership was open Sunday before the holiday). Performance/handling is great. Have to constantly look at the speedometer to check my speed. The car is that smooth. I can even fit my golf bag with a few pieces of soft luggage, no problem. Even though this is a performance sports car I get better mileage with the Z than my SUV. The only negative is the tires can't be rotated,and they are not cheap (18"front/19"rear).
