Used 2006 Nissan 350Z Convertible Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It's been fun, but....

Z_Owner, 01/11/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've had my manual 2006 350Z Touring Convertible for 4 years, been fun but expected higher quality & reliability for $40k. Good-Fun car to drive, great styling, always turns heads. Good power, good mileage. I don't drive it very hard, it's a commute vehicle, but have pushed the speed and cornering a few times and had a blast. Bad-The stock tires had to be replaced after 26k miles ($700). Constant reliability problems (not including small items under $50), in a short 4 years, I've experienced a cracked drive shaft, cracked convertible top, bubbled coating on both door handles, failed convertible top mechanism, belt replacement after 2.5 years, interior paint degrading & peeling off

I know, I have one

harold, 03/02/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The body style is what renders the most compliments from friends. The performance is wonderful. The best car i've owned. Fifty five years old florida man

fun ride

jerros, 11/22/2006
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I just got my 350Z,black convertible and I'm very happy with it. It is very fun to drive and very good looking. I like how it handles. And the taking the top up and down is fully automatic and it only takes about 20 secs. awesome......

Way fun to drive

cablainer, 05/17/2014
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used with 50k miles and was in mint condition. The dealer had to replace the passenger window motor before I took it home. I have driven for a year as my daily driver and have taken trips like LA to Vegas and San Diego. This car is awesome. Superior handling, Has major guns and is FAST! Always gets looks and positive comments wherever I go and it over 4 years old. Its flashy but not vulger. I use synthetic oil and change it every 3 months. I have NEVER had to add ANY oil ever! It just doesnt got through it. i have had Zero problems at all. Extremly reliable car. Comfort short trips OK., Long trips not so much. Little storage and tiny trunk are my only complaints.

Best Mothers Day Ever!!!

Cheryl, 06/01/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I was absolutely thrilled when on Mothers Day my husband and I went to a nearby Nissan dealership to look at a 2006 Enthusiest. I had been saving for this car for a few months or more after test driving one months earlier. We bought the enthusiast in the Silver Alloy/black top 6-speed manual and it is gorgeous!! We have had it for two weeks now and we are so impressed with the ride, handling, performance and how easy the top is to open and close! Not to mention I am having the time of my life!! This car gets a lot of looks and the regular interior is just fine and comfortable. I would not get the leather, too hot to sit on with top down. The stereo is alright.

Research Similar Vehicles