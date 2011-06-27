Used 2005 Nissan 350Z Coupe Consumer Reviews

This car GREATLY exceeded my expectations for driving in severe snow, rain, and or blistering hot days. It your driving skills are hot this car will not fail you! With the slightest upgrades you will blow a 370Z right off the road! What was Nissan thinking? I LOL every time a mustang, camaro, or any MOPAR gets behind me in a deep curve and it's like engaging the hyperdrive and accelerating to light speed leaving the Galactic villains in the DUST! You have to keep you eye on the oil levels but Installing catch cans seem to sole to oil consumption problem. 32 mpg with the a/c running. The a/c feel like Antarctica! I'm 6'4" and the ride suits me just fine. I need a stretch break after 5 straight hours on the highway but can adjust the seats to make an 8 hr ride. The stability controls are superior! If you skid on ice the ABS brakes engage and the CPU rights the car and set you straight! It's hard to have fun on any slippery surface. You have to turn the Stab. control off then have some fun! I also have a Nissan 240sx xe. It's a lot of fun but the 350Z is double the fun power torque and agility. Every one stares in awe as you cruise or flash by. What ever you do, get one of these! I slipped in oil on the street and totaled my Harley, I chose the 350Z over another Harley and know I made the right decision. Caution: this car exceeds the listed speedometer registered!

Scott Morris , 02/15/2016 Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

30 years ago a friend of mine had a early 70' 240z. We took it all over SoCal in the 80's and it always turned heads wherever we went. Driving through the canyons to and from the beach always got the adrenaline going. Fast forward to now. Gone from California, now in Colorado. All the kids are gone, and a SUV isnt really needed any more to cart teams of kids around anymore. The wife has the 2010 Murano and prior to that it was a 2005 Murano. Needless to say i am a fan of Nissan. And it was time to look for something fun for me after i wrecked my 92 Toyota PU. I knew that i wanted a sporty looking coupe. So I really looked around (Mazda3's, Audi TT's, Infinity M35's, Hundai Velositer, and the Nissan Z's). I knew it was going to be used which is a bit of a gamble when purchasing a sports car because they may have been run pretty hard by the previous owners. The Hundai was out quickly, exterior was nice, interior good, engine (twin turbo 4-cylinder) ok. TT was close. I loved everything about it but labor and potential maintenance costs took it out of the running. The M35 was in the running, as was the Mazda. But after researching the Z's that have been reborn I knew my search was over. I set up a search engine and one came up that was brought in from Auction that morning. I got off work and went to check it out. Exterior looked good, interior fair (leather seats are on their way out but no tears and some of the plastic accents are peeling). After taking it for a test drive i was immediately taken back to my teens (hopefully "Dude" doesn't reenter my vocabulary). I thought about a convertible but living in Colorado i figured it probably wasn't a good idea due to our winters here. I know I'm going to hate myself later this Spring. I've now had it for a week and some little things have come up. I took it up into the mountains and at first everything was great. It handled GREAT, and on the winding mountain roads of Colorado. However, half way through the Temperature "red lines" and Check engine light comes on. Needless to say there were lots of F-words and S-words. I took it in to have it checked out and thermostat is bad, maybe blockage in coolant lines, dead battery, A/C belt removed (hopefully it actually works). If this is all it needs I'll consider myself lucky. In short, I absolutely LOVE my car. My wife isn't sold on it yet she would have liked me to get another SUV or luxury sedan. But, after I let her drive it (I haven't let her yet) I'm sure she'll get on board. And if you are looking for a 2 door sports car i highly recommend this one. Additionally, the "Z community" is GREAT and clubs are located in most major metropolitan areas. They are great sources of information and tips. 6 Months Later.... Still love the car. Couple of points.... Interior is below average and the leather is starting to crack on the driver side. But I guess normal for age and living most of its life in NM. Standard sound system sucks. The firewall between the cabin and engine is thin and residual heat enters the cabin. Update 1 year later... I love it. I haven't done any performance mods. Still stock. The only thing I've done is upgrade the sound with Alpine products. Alpine is still #1 in my book. Performance. I've had the struts replaced as it appeared the previous owner had bent one. Handling was improved greatly. She loves the mountain roads and has enough power to handle the toughest the Rockies has to offer. It handles as good as you would think in the snow. There were only 4 or 5 days last year that she had to stay home due to weather. The oem seats are ok. My wife hates riding in the Z. She says that the seats are not very comfortable to her. She is not a fan of the buckets and the vehicle being so much lower than her Murano. I wish she could find as much enjoyment as I do. So all in all I am very pleased with my vehicle and I'd do it again.