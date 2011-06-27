Used 2005 Nissan 350Z Convertible Consumer Reviews

An amazing, reliable, and fun car collmurphy , 01/25/2014 19 of 19 people found this review helpful All around, the best car I've ever owned. I got this car my senior year of high school, with 135,000 miles on it. As you would think, I was scared to death that with all the miles, the car would always be in the shop. I was wrong. This car never had ONE problem with it. Took it back and forth to college for a year as well (140 miles one way). Car is so fun to drive, accelerates fast, and isn't a bad car to drive on long trips. Only downside is the lack of room, but if you're buying a convertible, you would expect that. Had to take the time to write a review on this car, because it never let me down, and was the best car ever. You WILL NOT regret buying this car. Loved my z! Report Abuse

Z Lover for life!!!! zprincess , 08/26/2014 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2005 Z Roadster Enthusiast with 91k miles. It was in good condition (better than most I saw). The performance/engine are in excellent condition. My husband is doing some interior work. This car will look new come this weekend. I LOVE THIS CAR! I have never owned a Z. I hated driving, it was something I had to do. Now I drive for no reason at all. I never imagined a 9 year old beauty would make everyday so much better! Even at it's age no one can guess how old it is. They stare at this car! It's Chrome Silver Metallic with the burnt orange seats (love those). The speed, handling, appearance, EVERYTHING is 5 plus stars. Get ready for compliments. One of the best made cars EVER! Report Abuse

I like it! Tennz , 05/27/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Love the Z. It load, firm, fast, and fun. I commute in mine every day 60 mile each way. I get an average of 28 mpg, I have seen 31 mpg on the freeway and 19 around town. I have owned Mazda and Mercedes roadsters and this is by far the best. Others have complained of blind spots. I have none, you just have to set the mirrors correctly. I will buy again. Report Abuse

GREAT CAR FOR THE PRICE Suns2006 , 05/22/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my Nissan 350Z Roadster Convertible just a few months ago and I love the exterior. If they would leave the exterior alone and focus on making a high quality/high tech interior, this car would be above and beyound for what you get. The 280hp engine is awesome. I get from 0-60 so quickly that I blow everyone else around me away and leave them fading into the background. The only con I have with this car is the quality of some of the interior materials. The leather is crap. The interior design overall is boring. I hope when Nissan comes out with its next version, they spruce up the interior and do minor modifications to the exterior. Nissan keep up the good work! Report Abuse