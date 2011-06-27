  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 350Z
  4. Used 2005 Nissan 350Z
  5. Used 2005 Nissan 350Z Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Nissan 350Z Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 350Z
5(88%)4(11%)3(0%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.9
89 reviews
Write a review
See all 350ZES for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,011 - $11,500
Used 350Z for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...18

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

An amazing, reliable, and fun car

collmurphy, 01/25/2014
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

All around, the best car I've ever owned. I got this car my senior year of high school, with 135,000 miles on it. As you would think, I was scared to death that with all the miles, the car would always be in the shop. I was wrong. This car never had ONE problem with it. Took it back and forth to college for a year as well (140 miles one way). Car is so fun to drive, accelerates fast, and isn't a bad car to drive on long trips. Only downside is the lack of room, but if you're buying a convertible, you would expect that. Had to take the time to write a review on this car, because it never let me down, and was the best car ever. You WILL NOT regret buying this car. Loved my z!

Report Abuse

Z Lover for life!!!!

zprincess, 08/26/2014
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Purchased a 2005 Z Roadster Enthusiast with 91k miles. It was in good condition (better than most I saw). The performance/engine are in excellent condition. My husband is doing some interior work. This car will look new come this weekend. I LOVE THIS CAR! I have never owned a Z. I hated driving, it was something I had to do. Now I drive for no reason at all. I never imagined a 9 year old beauty would make everyday so much better! Even at it's age no one can guess how old it is. They stare at this car! It's Chrome Silver Metallic with the burnt orange seats (love those). The speed, handling, appearance, EVERYTHING is 5 plus stars. Get ready for compliments. One of the best made cars EVER!

Report Abuse

I like it!

Tennz, 05/27/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Love the Z. It load, firm, fast, and fun. I commute in mine every day 60 mile each way. I get an average of 28 mpg, I have seen 31 mpg on the freeway and 19 around town. I have owned Mazda and Mercedes roadsters and this is by far the best. Others have complained of blind spots. I have none, you just have to set the mirrors correctly. I will buy again.

Report Abuse

GREAT CAR FOR THE PRICE

Suns2006, 05/22/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my Nissan 350Z Roadster Convertible just a few months ago and I love the exterior. If they would leave the exterior alone and focus on making a high quality/high tech interior, this car would be above and beyound for what you get. The 280hp engine is awesome. I get from 0-60 so quickly that I blow everyone else around me away and leave them fading into the background. The only con I have with this car is the quality of some of the interior materials. The leather is crap. The interior design overall is boring. I hope when Nissan comes out with its next version, they spruce up the interior and do minor modifications to the exterior. Nissan keep up the good work!

Report Abuse

Head Turner and a Road burner

Andrew, 10/04/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the first time I have experienced driving a Z, I am in total awe of its performance and handling. I bought the Ultra yellow Roadster, it has every head turning. The six speed is awesome, the clutch and shifting makes the driving experience wonderful. The leather seats and all the extra accessories makes driving the car a better experience. I would recommend anyone that is looking for an inexpensive sports car, go to the nearest Nissan dealership and test drive for yourself. Then you will get the ultimate review.

Report Abuse
12345...18
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 350ZES for sale

Related Used 2005 Nissan 350Z Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles