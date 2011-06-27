Used 2004 Nissan 350Z Track Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360/480 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|Torque
|274 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.3 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|remote trunk release
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|Front track
|60.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|6.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3225 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3815 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.29 cd.
|Length
|169.6 in.
|Height
|51.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|50.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|Rear track
|60.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|P245/45R W tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,280
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
