Used 2004 Nissan 350Z Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Car rioleck , 03/01/2011 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for about 1.5 years so far and have driven it over 30k miles. It has been both a daily driver to work and used on 1000 mile trips. The car handles very well with good acceleration and braking. Overall this is a comfortable car for me at 6'1". The seats hug you so you don't feel like sliding out of your seat around sharp turns. There is now over 120k miles on the car and it still drives very smooth with zero problems. Report Abuse

2004 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) rugosports , 03/16/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful What a fun car to drive. Gas mileage is OK . I was use to it because I went from a Mercedes SUV which required High Test gas to this. If your looking for a car that never get old this is the one. Report Abuse

Just test drive it! David , 03/23/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I wanted to go American, but reliability purposes I went for Japanese Muscle. So far I've not been disappointed. I get compliments all the time. I drove this car 3000 miles across the country and loved every minute of it. Report Abuse

350 Z Base Coupe Owners Charles M. Anoff , 08/27/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 6-spd standard transmission. Handling excellent. Performance very good. Comfortable to drive. Replaced exhaust with twin Borla. Replaced speakers with after-market. Excellent sound. City driving can be somewhat punishing with standard suspension. Highway driving is a dream! Report Abuse