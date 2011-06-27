Used 2004 Nissan 350Z Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I've owned this car for about 1.5 years so far and have driven it over 30k miles. It has been both a daily driver to work and used on 1000 mile trips. The car handles very well with good acceleration and braking. Overall this is a comfortable car for me at 6'1". The seats hug you so you don't feel like sliding out of your seat around sharp turns. There is now over 120k miles on the car and it still drives very smooth with zero problems.
2004 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
What a fun car to drive. Gas mileage is OK . I was use to it because I went from a Mercedes SUV which required High Test gas to this. If your looking for a car that never get old this is the one.
Just test drive it!
I wanted to go American, but reliability purposes I went for Japanese Muscle. So far I've not been disappointed. I get compliments all the time. I drove this car 3000 miles across the country and loved every minute of it.
350 Z Base Coupe Owners
6-spd standard transmission. Handling excellent. Performance very good. Comfortable to drive. Replaced exhaust with twin Borla. Replaced speakers with after-market. Excellent sound. City driving can be somewhat punishing with standard suspension. Highway driving is a dream!
yeah baby
Well, after reading zillions of excellent reviews, finally purchased a 04 performance coupe from the orig. Selling dealer w/only 29k! On it. Has a stillen exhaust, cold air intake & 6 spd., wow! Don't wait like I did, just do it! Performance is awesome, everyone looks & it drives like it's on rails. Much better than the Porsche boxter I had. Do it now, you won't regret. Had to Post this as all the reviews were so helpful to me.
Sponsored cars related to the 350Z
Related Used 2004 Nissan 350Z Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner