Used 2003 Nissan 350Z Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever owned.
I bought this car with 86k on it and have not regretted it a single time! I was amazed at the gas mileage (22-25 city, 27-30 hwy) and the power and torque is great. I can run even with modded mustangs and newer turbo bmw's and can smoke most other cars. I've beat pretty hard on the car for about 12k miles now and it's held up to everything without complaint! The only problem I had was with the stock Bose subamp cutting out but there's an easy DIY fix for that which takes about 15 mins. Nissan built this car to last 200k and it's very obvious the quality they put into this car. Just make sure to have a set of snow tires on hand =P
What a sports car is all about
I've owned my car for over 6 years and purchased it new. It is a true driver's car with emphasis on going fast and doing it well. Practicality and comfort are afterthoughts. The trunk will take a reasonable amount of stuff, as long as you "pour" it around the strut brace. Its handling is very confidence inspiring and the car always eggs me on. It's like it's always taunting me: "You know, you could've taken that turn faster!" I recently replaced the OEM tires with BF Goodrich KDW's. Gas mileage plummeted, but grip is outrageous. The new tires turned my Z from a nice car to a race car. Engine is fantastic: incredibly reliable, predictable, smooth
Fun, but bumpy
This is a very nice sport car don't get me wrong. It looks fast, it is fast, it takes off so quick I almost get whiplash everytime. It is a head turner too. But I have never had anything that is this bumpy and the rattles drive me insane. I've had an S2000 and it wasn't this bad, and that thing had a super tight suspension. My Z rattles like it is falling apart, all along the dash, the center console, and if I am talking while driving it sounds like someone is thumping my chest. I have crammed things into seams and cracks to stop them, but it's no use. But man is it fast.
3rd owner of well maintained 2003 350z
I bought my 350Z about 8 months ago with 86,000 miles. I was the 3rd owner of this vehicle and prior owners had maintained and garaged this 350Z all of its life. I looked at about 4 other 350Zs but didn't buy them because I could tell that the vehicles had been driven hard and not maintained well. Finally I found my 350Z and I have loved driving it ever since. I did some preventative maintenance (Transmission service, new tires, flush and change of fluids) and it runs like a champ. I have taken four to eight hour trips to neighboring states and this vehicle is a dream to drive on the open road. For having so much power this vehicle gets good gas mileage. I look for reasons to go shopping or the store just so I pull this little sports car out and drive it. For being 13 years old this car gets lots of looks.
Home Run Z
Nissan did an amazing job in nearly every aspect of this design. Started from the ground up and built a beautiful car. The 2003 350Z design has not aged and in fact, actually looks better than the newer 370Z. The car was purchased new and garaged day and night. Washed and waxed very frequently. Extremely dependable. Zero problems in thirteen years of ownership. Simply an amazing car. Prior to purchase, I tested the Porsche 911 four times before buying. The Z was nearly equal in performance for less than half the price. Unbelievable!
