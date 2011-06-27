  1. Home
Used 1996 Nissan 300ZX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.9/411.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Measurements
Length169.5 in.
Curb weight3287 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.
Height48.4 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Deep Purple Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Cobalt Green Pearl
