Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.2/411.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque283 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity24 cu.ft.
Length169.5 in.
Curb weight3299 lbs.
Height48.3 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Cobalt Green Pearl Metallic
