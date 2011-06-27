Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Best Z Ever Raphael , 04/20/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased this car 2 months ago. It's not Turbo but it sure is fast. Have not had any serious problems out of this car yet. The design is out of this world for a 1995 car. Customizing this car is easy and fun. I will be doing an engine swap for a TT engine soon. 300 hp is more than enough for this car. I owned an 07 350Z but I love this car more because of the price for one, and the fact that it is becoming more and more rare daily. Most people think that this car is newer than it really is because of the look. If you ever ask anyone who has owned this car they will say they love it. It handles like a dream. If you can find a TT version buy it and cherish it... Report Abuse

LOVE IT RAJ , 11/18/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car about 7 years ago. Man what a sports car. I have the non turbo and it still flies and kicks the crap out of most cars on the road. I highly recommend this car for anyone looking for a not so expensive super fun car to drive. handles like a dream and a lot of girls who don't know much about cars think its a 2005 and up model lol. it was definitely ahead of its time. Two words " Buy It!" Report Abuse

300zx tom , 03/04/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has been AWESOME. Acceleration is like an on off switch, no one can keep up. Sytling is timeless. Mechanically fantastic, althought electronics like radio, power antenna and lighter are suspect. Love this car and would keep it till it died if it weren't for a kid on the way. 11 years and 101k miles later it still will break the tires free at 60mph if you have the guts for it. Find one, buy one. period. Report Abuse

Z32 300zx Twin Turbo = FUN 2manyToys , 05/05/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have loved the Z line of cars as long as I could remember. Once I has the chance to own a Z32 (chassis code for 1990-1996) I had to do just that. I bought the car to have fun with on the week ends, but loved the car so much! I couldn't stay out of it. I drove it on 1000mi + road several times. It was comfortable, easy to use, & just fun to be in! Though as with any older turbo car, it did become high maintenance. I work on my own cars, and the Z32 is not as hard as it looks to work on, but it's still not easy. My advice is to replace any & all rubber hoses, first thing when you get one. Report Abuse