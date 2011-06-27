Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX Convertible Consumer Reviews
MY FAVORITE CAR EVER
I've owned many cars the last 30 years, but none of them comes close to the all around feeling I got while driving my 300zx Conv. I'm 6ft3" and weigh 260 pounds and people couldn't believe I drove such a small car untill they saw how much room their actually was. It felt like you were sitting in the cockpit of a fighter jet. the performance was x-cellant.
This is my first Nissan ever
Well! I just purchased this 95 300zx a couple days ago but so far I have mixed feelings about the vehicle. It's a very beautiful car, it runs great, but it's leaking oil and I still dont know where the leak is. And the engine check light is going on and off. I hope its nothing serious. I still love the car though. It runs so strong and smooth. I have always been obsessed with the toyota supra but this 300zx has changed my mind and I regret that I didn't buy this vehicle sooner. It's very well built and I admire the person who engineered this beautiful vehicle. After all I think I made a right choice and when I have extra cash I will buy another Z.
what a ride!
Iv had my 95 zero for 6 years. Im putting it thru a service life extension program. Its liveing on synthetic fluids now, did the timeing belt, hardware, water pump and all the belts and hoses. Its so nice to work on a rear wheel drive again. I recently found a 94 2+2 for my girlfriend, in great shape. Get the factory service manual. Doing the work yourself is by far the best option, and its really not very hard. Pay special attention to the timeing belt and hardware, on these engines, if you lose the timeing belt, you lose the engine. They are just SO much fun, at the end of a crappy day, just take a ride. See you all later
It's a Beautiful Car and It's so Much fun to drive
It's timeless! Get one and you'll keep it forever. I just got my dream car, 1995 300zx convertible Artic Pearl White with tan leather and only 46,200 miles, and it's 22 years old. It's so beautiful I can't stop looking at it. I will keep it and maintain it to drive for a long time and won't sell it unless I can't get in and out of it any more. It's a perfect affordable sport car and it doesn't break the bank. Get one and enjoy it before they are all gone.
