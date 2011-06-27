Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX Consumer Reviews

MY FAVORITE CAR EVER MICHAEL RAY , 03/21/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've owned many cars the last 30 years, but none of them comes close to the all around feeling I got while driving my 300zx Conv. I'm 6ft3" and weigh 260 pounds and people couldn't believe I drove such a small car untill they saw how much room their actually was. It felt like you were sitting in the cockpit of a fighter jet. the performance was x-cellant. Report Abuse

The Best Z Ever Raphael , 04/20/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased this car 2 months ago. It's not Turbo but it sure is fast. Have not had any serious problems out of this car yet. The design is out of this world for a 1995 car. Customizing this car is easy and fun. I will be doing an engine swap for a TT engine soon. 300 hp is more than enough for this car. I owned an 07 350Z but I love this car more because of the price for one, and the fact that it is becoming more and more rare daily. Most people think that this car is newer than it really is because of the look. If you ever ask anyone who has owned this car they will say they love it. It handles like a dream. If you can find a TT version buy it and cherish it... Report Abuse

LOVE IT RAJ , 11/18/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car about 7 years ago. Man what a sports car. I have the non turbo and it still flies and kicks the crap out of most cars on the road. I highly recommend this car for anyone looking for a not so expensive super fun car to drive. handles like a dream and a lot of girls who don't know much about cars think its a 2005 and up model lol. it was definitely ahead of its time. Two words " Buy It!" Report Abuse

300zx tom , 03/04/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has been AWESOME. Acceleration is like an on off switch, no one can keep up. Sytling is timeless. Mechanically fantastic, althought electronics like radio, power antenna and lighter are suspect. Love this car and would keep it till it died if it weren't for a kid on the way. 11 years and 101k miles later it still will break the tires free at 60mph if you have the guts for it. Find one, buy one. period. Report Abuse