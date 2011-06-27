  1. Home
Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best affordable sports car ever.

Zjunkie, 01/12/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Turbos are a headache, no matter the manufacturer. That's why I opted for the Z32 NA when looking for a new-used car. It was love at first sight in 1989 when I saw my first Z32 and the passion hasn't left the relationship. Sure she's expensive to keep, but what woman worth a dang isn't? Car parts wear out and need replacing and I happily hand over my credit card whenever necessary to keep my girl on the road and making me happy every day I'm fortunate enough to drive her. Never mind stock. Get one of these and mod the heck out of it for my sheer driving pleasure. The aftermarket parts list for this car is longer than your arm. I'm keeping mine forever.

This is the best car!

Samantha, 05/21/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love everything about this car! I got it in my 16th birthday from my dad- it was his car until then. I love how the engine sounds and starting fast in it. It is the funnest car!

A fine automobile

dlscott, 06/01/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We purchased our 1994 300ZX new and have enjoyed nearly 16 years of driving a fine automobile. It currently has 81,000 miles and we have had very few mechanical issues. We changed the timing belt at 50,000 miles (precautionary) and had a speed sensor malfunction at 75,000 miles. Also, new front brake pads. Other than that, it has been a nearly perfect car. The paint is original and still shines. The 5-speed manual has never experienced the first problem. The car is fun to drive. We took it on four separate 3-month around-the-U.S. trips of about 11,000 each and it was a joy to drive. On three of the trips we carried a tent and other camping gear in the back.

Perfect Car!

Mohammed, 03/12/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I recently purchases a 1994 Nissan 300zx and have been complimented by all my friends and strangers. I love the performance of my car and i love the Design. the leather seats are very comfortable and the suede just tops it off as a pure BEAUTY BEAST!..

94' Nissan 300zx 2+2 - loaded beauty

Lifefan, 07/12/2019
2+2 2dr Coupe
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I hope Samantha '02 reveiw is still loving her 94 300zx. I have been in love for 25 yrs. With normal yearly maintenance the least problematic of all luxury sport cars. I've had 83' 280zx, 87' z, 86' Masserati & 88' JaguarXJS, 90 Lotus, 2 T birds & a Vette. She's still my favorite reliable beauty! I've aged but not her. Now it's time for me to sell. My bones getting too old for such low ins & outs. Of all cars owned (16) my 94 300ZX out performed all of them & still turning heads! Heartbroken

