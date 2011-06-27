  1. Home
Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX Convertible Consumer Reviews

great all-around car to own

scanty, 05/16/2002
So what if it's not the fastest car around. It's still the best automotive design of the past decade. Having driven this car since new, I can honestly attest to the amazing reliability. Only a few problems in almost eight years. It doesn't cost any more than your garden variety Maxima to maintain.

Great looks with a reasonable trunk.

Lunasea, 07/29/2003
Compared to the competion this is a great two seat convertible. A good size trunk for weekend getaways; no mechanical problems; fun to drive; and turns heads.

1994 Nissan 300ZX

milo4567, 04/24/2007
I so have enjoyed driving this car. It's great for Sunday afternoon spins. It's fast enough but quick in the turns. At this point I have only replaced the #4 injector. I have thought about trading for muscle but can't bring myself to letting go. For the money, it's the best car I've ever owned.

