Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX Convertible Consumer Reviews

great all-around car to own scanty , 05/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful So what if it's not the fastest car around. It's still the best automotive design of the past decade. Having driven this car since new, I can honestly attest to the amazing reliability. Only a few problems in almost eight years. It doesn't cost any more than your garden variety Maxima to maintain.

Great looks with a reasonable trunk. Lunasea , 07/29/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Compared to the competion this is a great two seat convertible. A good size trunk for weekend getaways; no mechanical problems; fun to drive; and turns heads.