Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX Convertible Consumer Reviews
great all-around car to own
So what if it's not the fastest car around. It's still the best automotive design of the past decade. Having driven this car since new, I can honestly attest to the amazing reliability. Only a few problems in almost eight years. It doesn't cost any more than your garden variety Maxima to maintain.
Great looks with a reasonable trunk.
Compared to the competion this is a great two seat convertible. A good size trunk for weekend getaways; no mechanical problems; fun to drive; and turns heads.
1994 Nissan 300ZX
I so have enjoyed driving this car. It's great for Sunday afternoon spins. It's fast enough but quick in the turns. At this point I have only replaced the #4 injector. I have thought about trading for muscle but can't bring myself to letting go. For the money, it's the best car I've ever owned.
Sponsored cars related to the 300ZX
Related Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner