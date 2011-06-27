  1. Home
Used 1993 Nissan 300ZX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.304.0/418.0 mi.291.2/400.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.18.2 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque283 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm222 hp @ 6400 rpm222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.35.4 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno34.4 in.no
Rear hip Roomno41.2 in.no
Rear leg roomno22.7 in.no
Rear shoulder roomno55.2 in.no
Measurements
Length169.5 in.178.0 in.169.5 in.
Curb weight3474 lbs.3313 lbs.3432 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.21.8 cu.ft.5.8 cu.ft.
Height48.4 in.48.1 in.49.5 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.101.2 in.96.5 in.
Width70.5 in.70.9 in.70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Scarlet
  • Super White
  • Cocoa Bronze Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Glacier Pearl Metallic
  • Onyx
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford Gray Metallic
