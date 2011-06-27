Used 1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible Consumer Reviews

The best convertible out there! patkipper , 12/02/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 7 years, and it gets more fun to drive every time! No problems, style still current with today's cars! Performance is 2nd to none, and handling is just as good as the coupe. The rarety of the car from '93 - '95 will make it a collector's car in the future. Excellent gas mileage... better than my wife's Honda CR-V! Pearl White with black leather interior and suede on the door panels/center console along with the excellent build quality shines throughout the car, and the V6 engine puts out plenty of ponies to 'get up and go' without the extra weight of power roof motors. Very big trunk for a convertible as well. Report Abuse

Natural Aspirated is plenty of power Falcon , 09/04/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I am one of the luckiest men alive on earth. Found my love sitting in one lot. Original owner just trade her in with only 55,000 original miles on her. Fun to drive. Chick magnet is not even enough for say; however, red is more of a chick cop magnet. Caveats buyers! Report Abuse

20 years ahead chris ross , 06/19/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Saw this car spring of 89 and said this is what I will drive forever. I have owned 16 z32's wow! What a ride. Report Abuse

Awesome Deal MK , 07/20/2006 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I paid $7500 for my cherry red '93 Z this February, and have been loving it ever since. It looks great, and is fun to drive, but the top is a hassle. Still a very good car. Report Abuse