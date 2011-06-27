Estimated values
1993 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,282
|$6,793
|$8,684
|Clean
|$2,913
|$6,046
|$7,734
|Average
|$2,175
|$4,552
|$5,833
|Rough
|$1,438
|$3,058
|$3,932
1993 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,033
|$7,861
|$9,923
|Clean
|$3,580
|$6,997
|$8,837
|Average
|$2,674
|$5,268
|$6,665
|Rough
|$1,768
|$3,539
|$4,492
1993 Nissan 300ZX Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,846
|$14,884
|$17,614
|Clean
|$8,740
|$13,248
|$15,686
|Average
|$6,527
|$9,974
|$11,830
|Rough
|$4,315
|$6,700
|$7,974
1993 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,468
|$7,004
|$8,910
|Clean
|$3,079
|$6,234
|$7,934
|Average
|$2,299
|$4,693
|$5,984
|Rough
|$1,520
|$3,153
|$4,033