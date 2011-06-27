  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 300ZX
  4. Used 1992 Nissan 300ZX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Nissan 300ZX Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 300ZX
Overview
See 300ZX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque283 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Measurements
Height49.4 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Length169.5 in.
Width70.5 in.
Curb weight3474 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford Gray Metallic
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Onyx
  • Cocoa Bronze Pearl Metallic
  • Scarlet
  • Glacier Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
See 300ZX Inventory

Related Used 1992 Nissan 300ZX Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles