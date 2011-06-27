Used 1992 Nissan 300ZX Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great car Mike , 07/20/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful i have had my 300zx turbo for about 6 months. no problems, except the battery had to be replaced. if you buy this car, expect to replace to turbos at 130,000-160,000 miles, eventhough i still have my original turbos at 156,000 miles Report Abuse

Best Car I Ever Owned Kevin , 02/23/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I can best describe this car as an addiction. I need at least one Nissan Z fix a day. It is very powerful, and handles like no other car I have owned or driven. I would recommend this car to anyone who has a strong appreciation of cars, and not to someone who has no sense of style or performance (Prius Drivers). It has been very reliable, and never fails to get me from point 'a' to point 'z'. If anyone gets a chance to buy one, they should take it!

chick magnet drvroomvroom , 03/10/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The look of this car will never get old. I put on a front air dam that makes this z look sick. For being almost 15 years old, this car is in excellent shape. The T-tops are easy to take on and off. Every day I get the.. "nice car"..

My baby ! archielmj , 03/14/2015 Turbo 2dr Coupe 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought with 5000 km in 93. Kept it stock to look at but installed KN air intake, Stebro twin stainless exhausts, Centreforce clutch Custom performance chip. 390 hp at the crank 325 at the wheels with stout 340 ft lbs of torque. Cherry red, black leather interior. Garaged and sunny day driver only with 86,000 km on it now since new. Had a few minor issues with this car over the years but nothing major. People still gawk at this thing like they did from day one. 50 to 100k in second gear snaps you back twin turbo style ! This is a fast car, and will run with the exotic big dogs for pennies on the dollar. Recenty blew off a Charger RT hemi with it eating dust all the way.