Used 1992 Nissan 300ZX Consumer Reviews
Great car
i have had my 300zx turbo for about 6 months. no problems, except the battery had to be replaced. if you buy this car, expect to replace to turbos at 130,000-160,000 miles, eventhough i still have my original turbos at 156,000 miles
The Nissan 300zx Z32 is a real fair lady!
I just bought a 92 model NA 2 weeks ago now. So far I must just say, "Wow that is some fun ride"! The acceleration is awesome once you get around 3,000 to 3,500 rpm's, this thing starts to come alive. Winding out the gears on mechanical gauges is very satisfying. That 3.0 liter V-6, 24 valve, DOHC, Naturally Aspirated engine is pretty hot. I'm thinking about getting an INjen IS Cold Air Intake, but I guess first, I should do the timing belt... It has 118,300 miles but still hasn't lost its quick. So if you are thinking about buying one, they low ball the price at k be bee. It is usually hard to find one under $4,500 that's any good. There is nothing like a T bar roof as well. Update November 13, 2016 I'm not getting the intake but I did do the timing belt, spark plugs, drilled and slotted rotors with Ceramic pads, etc... I drove it from Florida to Pennsylvania and back with not even a hiccup. It can do a burn out at the drop of a hat, and just grips the road. Updated June 11 2018 I bought a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with the 3.6L pentestar v6. It has 300hp and will blow that 300zx out in a race any day... I spent way to much money on it to unload it now. Still kinda fun to drive... No mechanical failures since I've owned it...
Best Car I Ever Owned
I can best describe this car as an addiction. I need at least one Nissan Z fix a day. It is very powerful, and handles like no other car I have owned or driven. I would recommend this car to anyone who has a strong appreciation of cars, and not to someone who has no sense of style or performance (Prius Drivers). It has been very reliable, and never fails to get me from point 'a' to point 'z'. If anyone gets a chance to buy one, they should take it!
chick magnet
The look of this car will never get old. I put on a front air dam that makes this z look sick. For being almost 15 years old, this car is in excellent shape. The T-tops are easy to take on and off. Every day I get the.. "nice car"..
My baby !
Bought with 5000 km in 93. Kept it stock to look at but installed KN air intake, Stebro twin stainless exhausts, Centreforce clutch Custom performance chip. 390 hp at the crank 325 at the wheels with stout 340 ft lbs of torque. Cherry red, black leather interior. Garaged and sunny day driver only with 86,000 km on it now since new. Had a few minor issues with this car over the years but nothing major. People still gawk at this thing like they did from day one. 50 to 100k in second gear snaps you back twin turbo style ! This is a fast car, and will run with the exotic big dogs for pennies on the dollar. Recenty blew off a Charger RT hemi with it eating dust all the way.
