Estimated values
1992 Nissan 300ZX Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,775
|$13,790
|$16,505
|Clean
|$7,789
|$12,274
|$14,698
|Average
|$5,817
|$9,241
|$11,085
|Rough
|$3,845
|$6,208
|$7,472
1992 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Coupe with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,852
|$6,278
|$8,120
|Clean
|$2,532
|$5,587
|$7,231
|Average
|$1,891
|$4,207
|$5,454
|Rough
|$1,250
|$2,826
|$3,676
1992 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 2dr Coupe with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,035
|$6,479
|$8,332
|Clean
|$2,694
|$5,766
|$7,420
|Average
|$2,012
|$4,341
|$5,596
|Rough
|$1,330
|$2,916
|$3,772