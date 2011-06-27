  1. Home
Used 1991 Nissan 300ZX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.2/411.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Measurements
Height49.2 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Length169.5 in.
Width70.5 in.
Curb weight3219 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Black Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Platinum Mist Metallic
