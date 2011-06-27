  1. Home
Used 1991 Nissan 300ZX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 300ZX
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.2/411.4 mi.299.2/411.4 mi.299.2/411.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.7 gal.18.7 gal.18.7 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm283 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6400 rpm222 hp @ 6400 rpm300 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Measurements
Height49.4 in.49.2 in.49.4 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.96.5 in.96.5 in.
Length178.0 in.169.5 in.169.5 in.
Width70.9 in.70.5 in.70.5 in.
Curb weight3313 lbs.3219 lbs.3474 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Mist Metallic
  • Diamond Black Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
