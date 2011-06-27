Used 1990 Nissan 300ZX Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|299.2/411.4 mi.
|299.2/411.4 mi.
|299.2/411.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.7 gal.
|18.7 gal.
|18.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|280 lb-ft @ 6400 rpm
|198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|222 hp @ 6400 rpm
|300 hp @ 6400 rpm
|222 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.4 in.
|no
|no
|Rear hip Room
|41.2 in.
|no
|no
|Rear leg room
|22.7 in.
|no
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|no
|no
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|22 cu.ft.
|no
|no
|Length
|178.0 in.
|169.5 in.
|169.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3313 lbs.
|3414 lbs.
|3219 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.5 cu.ft.
|23.7 cu.ft.
|23.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|49.4 in.
|49.4 in.
|49.2 in.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|96.5 in.
|96.5 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|70.5 in.
