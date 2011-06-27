  1. Home
Used 1990 Nissan 300ZX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.2/411.4 mi.299.2/411.4 mi.299.2/411.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.7 gal.18.7 gal.18.7 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm280 lb-ft @ 6400 rpm198 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6400 rpm300 hp @ 6400 rpm222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.4 in.nono
Rear hip Room41.2 in.nono
Rear leg room22.7 in.nono
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.nono
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.nono
Length178.0 in.169.5 in.169.5 in.
Curb weight3313 lbs.3414 lbs.3219 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.23.7 cu.ft.23.7 cu.ft.
Height49.4 in.49.4 in.49.2 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.96.5 in.96.5 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.5 in.
