Used 1998 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews

8 reviews
Good clean fun, lotsa power!

Espen, 09/20/2002


If RWD is your choice, the 240SX is your number one for excellent handling and awesome power!



the best review yet

msg240sx, 10/27/2002


this is a true dream car



A perfect 10!

apzak, 01/04/2003


After several months I decided I know the car well enough to review. I bought the car over 300 miles away, when I say the couple hour trip back was comfortable, I mean it. With this car you do feel the bumps, there is more road feel. This is a sports car, not a luxery car. It's a lot lower than the Pathfinder, and not as smooth over bumps, but definetly more fun, and longer trips feel shorter. It's quick, and there's lots of torque with this motor. Nothing beats the fun of RWD, as for handling, let's just say it's skidpad is equivalent to the 97 BMW M3. A mildly modified SR motor can run mid 13s, that Porsche Carrera, Corvette territory!



Amazing Car Lacking very little

GsuSilvia, 10/22/2003


Buying a 97 the factory tires had been replaced so me opting for better ones would not really be any suggestion. But when you do put performance tires on this car it handels like it is on rails. If you think the ride is to harsh you are to old and should drive a dangerous, wasteful SUV!



i love this car

lelek, 11/03/2003


very nice car , u will love it


