Used 1998 Nissan 240SX Consumer Reviews

apzak , 01/04/2003

After several months I decided I know the car well enough to review. I bought the car over 300 miles away, when I say the couple hour trip back was comfortable, I mean it. With this car you do feel the bumps, there is more road feel. This is a sports car, not a luxery car. It's a lot lower than the Pathfinder, and not as smooth over bumps, but definetly more fun, and longer trips feel shorter. It's quick, and there's lots of torque with this motor. Nothing beats the fun of RWD, as for handling, let's just say it's skidpad is equivalent to the 97 BMW M3. A mildly modified SR motor can run mid 13s, that Porsche Carrera, Corvette territory!