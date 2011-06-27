  1. Home
Used 1995 Nissan 240SX Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 240SX
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear leg room20.8 in.
Measurements
Length177.2 in.
Curb weight2753 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.6 cu.ft.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Aspen White Pearlglow
  • Concord Gray
  • Champagne Gold
  • Ultra Red
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Blue Emerald
