Used 1995 Nissan 240SX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 240SX
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drive Type: Rear wheel drive
Cylinders: Inline 4
Combined MPG: 22
Drivetrain
Drive type: Rear wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 326.8/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 17.2 gal.
Combined MPG: 22
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 160 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine type: Gas
Base engine size: 2.4 l
Horsepower: 155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Cylinders: Inline 4
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 38.3 in.
Front leg room: 42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 34.3 in.
Rear leg room: 20.8 in.
Measurements
Length: 177.2 in.
Curb weight: 2753 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 8.6 cu.ft.
Height: 50.8 in.
Wheel base: 99.4 in.
Width: 68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Champagne Gold
  • Ultra Red
  • Aspen White Pearlglow
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Blue Emerald
  • Concord Gray
  • Super Black
  • Aspen White Pearlglow
  • Concord Gray
  • Champagne Gold
  • Ultra Red
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Blue Emerald
