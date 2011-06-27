Used 1993 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Cheap Sports Car s13loverdrift1 , 02/02/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car in July of 2009 and I love it. I was on a low budget and the car never let me down I drove many miles in it bought it at 144 and now at 161. The stock motor is torquey and keeps up with a well amount of cars from its time. The handling is superb for the price of the car. Its great having RWD. The weight is not too high considering its size its pretty light weight. Can be sometimes a hand full in slippery conditions if your tires are bad. Its an easy car to maintain and rely on. From stock it is quick the motor is strong and can stand a mean beating. The cars steering and how it handles in the twisties makes this car very fun to drive just the feel of everything. Report Abuse

handling similar to a corvette Joshua U , 11/30/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i gotta say this is a well balanced sporty but not too sporty car. this car has potential and many different upgrade options. the car is probably one of the best values. i bought this car because of all its great features and low insurance cost.

I just got it, and I knew I'd love it 240on430 , 06/26/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I got this car for $4,500 on 4/30/05 with 94,300. It now has 95,700. I just put in an Injen CAI and removed the exhaust resonator. I'll be needing a new clutch soon. Other than the clutch, all is still solid. This is a 12yo car!!! It's a keeper.

Nice handling, elegant body, good perf!! dave8775 , 12/12/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car in the year 2000 with 144,000 miles on it (it now has 176K) and I have had very little to worry about! It's very reliable and has a great responsive engine, not to mention a great body (specially in red)! I am moving out of state and I am feeling some butterflies having to make the decision to sell it!