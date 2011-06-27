  1. Home
Used 1993 Nissan 240SX Convertible Consumer Reviews

6 reviews
I am driven!

kmcdan777, 09/20/2002
I was searching for my ol' Z car from the past and ended up with this beauty! I had a 76 280z and wanted another for the power and reliability and looks. Well, I got all of this and better handling (It is a groove in the road) and a ragtop to boot. This thing performs on the interstate-- 60 to 100 in a flash! It is awesome!

Great Car

Shawn Gray, 11/04/2003
This is a really sporty car. It gets lots of looks and lots of questions. It has good pick up and a realy fun to drive. It corners very well.

Excellent "Date Car"

lrde, 05/24/2004
The vehicle was purchased as a "fun" car and has been great.

240SX

greg, 04/17/2008
All I have ever had to do is change oil, starter, water pump, etc. Great little car for the money!

Gone Topless

RKR, 04/02/2009
Bought the car used for a daily commuter and now drive it most of the time. Started with 78000 and have driven an additional 98000 miles with one break down from a flat tire.

