  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 240SX
  4. Used 1992 Nissan 240SX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Nissan 240SX SE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 240SX
Overview
See 240SX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight2900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Charcoal Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Cherry Red Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Super White
See 240SX Inventory

Related Used 1992 Nissan 240SX SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles