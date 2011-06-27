Used 1992 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
10 reviews
List Price Estimate
$3,361 - $7,818
'92 Nissan 240 SX 2 dr SE Coupe!

Nissan maniac, 04/07/2002
Hey, I love the car so far. I like how it really gets up and goes, even though it's a 4 cyl. and automatic. It drives so smooth, even though it sits low to the ground. I have a problem with the radio right now, though.

Performance and fuel economy

moyeh, 06/02/2002
reliable, good speed, relatively easy to do maintenance on, has good stability on the highway.

Great Little Car

Mirinda, 06/13/2002
I really love this car. i got it about 2 years ago from my neighbors when i turned 16. Wasn't a big fan of little sporty cars, but now i'm hooked! It has been so reliable for me and i just love driving it. Stick shift is a blast to drive in this little thing.

Excellent sports car

mike bugeja, 03/27/2002
Excellent car !!!!

my fav car

koley, 10/07/2002
I was hesitant at first about getting my car, but after a few spins, I soon learned that my daily drives to school were more than a chore.

