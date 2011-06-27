Used 1992 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews

'92 Nissan 240 SX 2 dr SE Coupe! Nissan maniac , 04/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Hey, I love the car so far. I like how it really gets up and goes, even though it's a 4 cyl. and automatic. It drives so smooth, even though it sits low to the ground. I have a problem with the radio right now, though. Report Abuse

Performance and fuel economy moyeh , 06/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful reliable, good speed, relatively easy to do maintenance on, has good stability on the highway.

Great Little Car Mirinda , 06/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I really love this car. i got it about 2 years ago from my neighbors when i turned 16. Wasn't a big fan of little sporty cars, but now i'm hooked! It has been so reliable for me and i just love driving it. Stick shift is a blast to drive in this little thing.

Excellent sports car mike bugeja , 03/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Excellent car !!!!