Used 1992 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews
'92 Nissan 240 SX 2 dr SE Coupe!
Hey, I love the car so far. I like how it really gets up and goes, even though it's a 4 cyl. and automatic. It drives so smooth, even though it sits low to the ground. I have a problem with the radio right now, though.
Performance and fuel economy
reliable, good speed, relatively easy to do maintenance on, has good stability on the highway.
Great Little Car
I really love this car. i got it about 2 years ago from my neighbors when i turned 16. Wasn't a big fan of little sporty cars, but now i'm hooked! It has been so reliable for me and i just love driving it. Stick shift is a blast to drive in this little thing.
Excellent sports car
Excellent car !!!!
my fav car
I was hesitant at first about getting my car, but after a few spins, I soon learned that my daily drives to school were more than a chore.
Sponsored cars related to the 240SX
Related Used 1992 Nissan 240SX Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner