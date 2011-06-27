Used 1992 Nissan 240SX Convertible Consumer Reviews

LOVE this car-a JOY to drive-RELIABLE Barbara , 09/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Only engine/mechanical problem came up at 133,000 miles which was Power Steering Pump replacement. Costs have been non engine; convertible top(when new but covered under warranty),air conditioning,replace plastic rear window,recent radio&upholstery and expected normal upkeep. Negs-small trunk and back seat. Would buy another if available. Report Abuse

Great car when paired with Japanese moto Jr.H1jax0r , 12/16/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The convertable has been a blast to drive. The top is easy to control and the car still feels as stiff as a coupe when taken to the track. Coming with a stiffer suspension and the larger ABS equipped brakes makes the convertable turn and stop like a pro. An engine swap was done, adding a 5 speed manual to the mix, and the car has been the best car I've driven in a long time.

Great car, sad to see it go!! tkenm179 , 03/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Overall a great car to drive year round. It gets about 20 mpg and is easy on the hair. This was an after market job from what I understand and is not up to Nissan standards, but still a great car. My wife and I loved the car and were planning on keeping it as a third car for the quite awhile, we only had 1 major problem with the car in 7 years of driving. until I totaled it last weekend However, a fun car to drive and