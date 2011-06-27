  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 240SX
  4. Used 1991 Nissan 240SX
  5. Used 1991 Nissan 240SX Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 240SX
5(57%)4(43%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a review
See all 240SXES for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,125 - $7,271
Used 240SX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

240SX - a god among cars

s13garage.com, 04/05/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The s13 240SX (1989-1994) is easily one of my favorite cars. When taken care of, they will last a very long time. At 150,000 miles I put on an aftermarket turbo charger and the car is still running strong. I put out about 240 HP at the crank, soon to be close to 300 HP. The car has taken all my abuse very well. The handiling is awesome and RWD is great!

Report Abuse

Reliable and Fun

lm999, 12/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My father bought this car in September of 1991, I was 14 at the time, and I couldn't wait until I got my driver's license. Twelve years later he purchased a new car and I inherited the 240. Twelve years later the car still runs like a dream. She just passed inspection with flying colors. This car has over 250,000 miles on the original clutch and enough HP to satisfy most. I will miss this car dearly when it's time for me to buy my own new car.

Report Abuse

Love my 240SX

Eileen - Miami, FL, 04/16/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've driven this car for 14 years and have only had ONE problem: Had to have the transmission rebuildt. If the car had airbags I wouldn't be trading it. Love my little Nissan!

Report Abuse

fun to drive

markjack2, 01/27/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

if you take care of this car it will last almost forever. i had fun times with the rear wheel drive and the body style still doenst look old.

Report Abuse

1991 240sx coupe.

geoff Llewellyn, 03/13/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i got this mainly because i can't stand the look of many other cars that i could afford. not to mention, this is one of the funnest cars to drive i have ever driven. cheap, pretty reliable, and absolutely fun to drive. i have to admit, there are lots of things that you WILL break because you will drive this hard. but, with such support it'll be an easy replacement, although, parts could cost quite a bit if you aren't too carefull. and being the last of the RWD japanese imports out there, this one is one of the best in my opinion.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 240SXES for sale

Related Used 1991 Nissan 240SX Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles