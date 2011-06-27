Used 1991 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews

240SX - a god among cars s13garage.com , 04/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The s13 240SX (1989-1994) is easily one of my favorite cars. When taken care of, they will last a very long time. At 150,000 miles I put on an aftermarket turbo charger and the car is still running strong. I put out about 240 HP at the crank, soon to be close to 300 HP. The car has taken all my abuse very well. The handiling is awesome and RWD is great! Report Abuse

Reliable and Fun lm999 , 12/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My father bought this car in September of 1991, I was 14 at the time, and I couldn't wait until I got my driver's license. Twelve years later he purchased a new car and I inherited the 240. Twelve years later the car still runs like a dream. She just passed inspection with flying colors. This car has over 250,000 miles on the original clutch and enough HP to satisfy most. I will miss this car dearly when it's time for me to buy my own new car. Report Abuse

Love my 240SX Eileen - Miami, FL , 04/16/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've driven this car for 14 years and have only had ONE problem: Had to have the transmission rebuildt. If the car had airbags I wouldn't be trading it. Love my little Nissan! Report Abuse

fun to drive markjack2 , 01/27/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful if you take care of this car it will last almost forever. i had fun times with the rear wheel drive and the body style still doenst look old. Report Abuse