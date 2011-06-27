Used 1991 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews
240SX - a god among cars
The s13 240SX (1989-1994) is easily one of my favorite cars. When taken care of, they will last a very long time. At 150,000 miles I put on an aftermarket turbo charger and the car is still running strong. I put out about 240 HP at the crank, soon to be close to 300 HP. The car has taken all my abuse very well. The handiling is awesome and RWD is great!
Reliable and Fun
My father bought this car in September of 1991, I was 14 at the time, and I couldn't wait until I got my driver's license. Twelve years later he purchased a new car and I inherited the 240. Twelve years later the car still runs like a dream. She just passed inspection with flying colors. This car has over 250,000 miles on the original clutch and enough HP to satisfy most. I will miss this car dearly when it's time for me to buy my own new car.
Love my 240SX
I've driven this car for 14 years and have only had ONE problem: Had to have the transmission rebuildt. If the car had airbags I wouldn't be trading it. Love my little Nissan!
fun to drive
if you take care of this car it will last almost forever. i had fun times with the rear wheel drive and the body style still doenst look old.
1991 240sx coupe.
i got this mainly because i can't stand the look of many other cars that i could afford. not to mention, this is one of the funnest cars to drive i have ever driven. cheap, pretty reliable, and absolutely fun to drive. i have to admit, there are lots of things that you WILL break because you will drive this hard. but, with such support it'll be an easy replacement, although, parts could cost quite a bit if you aren't too carefull. and being the last of the RWD japanese imports out there, this one is one of the best in my opinion.
